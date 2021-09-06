Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,962 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 1.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

VAW stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.49. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

