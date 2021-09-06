Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.02 and its 200-day moving average is $323.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

