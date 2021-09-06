Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,009 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 2.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $199.57. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average is $194.03. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

