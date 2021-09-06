Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 629,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 101,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period.

Shares of IBML stock remained flat at $$26.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,642 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

