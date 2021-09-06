Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,737 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,481.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.75. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,247. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.47 and a twelve month high of $108.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

