Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,665 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,174. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

