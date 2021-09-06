Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 654 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after acquiring an additional 375,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,877. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.