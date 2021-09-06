Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of BBEU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 355,435 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

