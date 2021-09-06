Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

