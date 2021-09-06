Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after buying an additional 1,492,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after buying an additional 2,893,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,113,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.