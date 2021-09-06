Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.44% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

