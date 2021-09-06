Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $15.87 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.32. 890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

