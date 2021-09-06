Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,808,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,048 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.