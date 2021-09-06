Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,818. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

