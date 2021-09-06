Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,258 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock remained flat at $$46.84 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

