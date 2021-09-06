Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,213. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

