Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $7.46 Million in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.44. 9,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $138.60.

