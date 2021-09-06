Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 141,331 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,331 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.62% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter.

BAR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $18.16. 20,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,586. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

