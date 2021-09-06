Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,470 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

CQQQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.