Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,327,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.29. 2,484,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,775. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

