Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,774 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of PG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

