Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 144.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,492 shares of company stock worth $48,701,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,567. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.