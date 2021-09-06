Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 30,101 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,101 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,138. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

