Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock remained flat at $$265.84 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,391. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

