Bread Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bread

BRD is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

