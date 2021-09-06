Bridge Mutual Market Cap Hits $37.27 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $326,820.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00204268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.75 or 0.07517320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.22 or 1.00181369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00946863 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

