Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $144.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 402.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $2,307,494. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after acquiring an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

