Broderick Brian C Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

