Broderick Brian C Sells 14,334 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.