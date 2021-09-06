Broderick Brian C Sells 2,565 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Broderick Brian C lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The firm has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

