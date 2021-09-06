Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.39 Million

Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $47.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.87 million to $48.90 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $192.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $192.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.89 million, with estimates ranging from $182.26 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.