Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $120.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $124.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $491.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $554.00 million, with estimates ranging from $544.71 million to $568.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $170.00 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

