Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.50). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of ($3.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($5.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA opened at $20.11 on Monday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

