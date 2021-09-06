Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report $343.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.40 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $208.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.