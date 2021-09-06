Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $2.53 EPS

Brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.64. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $197.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average of $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

