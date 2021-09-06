Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XHR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 102.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

