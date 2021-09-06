Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce sales of $585.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.10 million and the lowest is $573.70 million. Harsco reported sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Harsco has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Harsco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

