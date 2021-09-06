Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.49 Million

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce sales of $87.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.90 million and the lowest is $82.93 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $33.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $294.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of HT opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $367.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

