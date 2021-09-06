Brokerages Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSTO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Histogen stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Histogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

