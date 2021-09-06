Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce sales of $23.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $16.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $85.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.21 million, with estimates ranging from $77.41 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.
ION Geophysical Company Profile
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
