Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce sales of $23.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $16.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $85.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.21 million, with estimates ranging from $77.41 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

