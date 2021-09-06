Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PIRS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $5.29 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.