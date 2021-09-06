Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.48). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. 261,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,559. The stock has a market cap of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

