Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

HAIN stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

