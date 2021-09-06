Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RARE. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,213 shares of company stock valued at $512,969. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $43,019,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

