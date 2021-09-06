Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RARE. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,213 shares of company stock valued at $512,969. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $43,019,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.