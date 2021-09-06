Brokers Issue Forecasts for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $62.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.