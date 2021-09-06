Brokers Set Expectations for Portage Biotech Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $287.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

