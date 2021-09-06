Brokers Set Expectations for RumbleON, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for RumbleON in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at $444,471.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

