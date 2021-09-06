Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

