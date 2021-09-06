Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

