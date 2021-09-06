BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
A number of brokerages have commented on BRT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
In other news, Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.01 million, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
See Also: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.